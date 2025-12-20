Josh Allen Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Myles Garrett

Reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen and his Buffalo Bills present a brutal matchup for the 3-11 Cleveland Browns in Week 16, as the Browns are looking to rebound following last week’s miserable 31-3 loss against the Chicago Bears. Allen has been playing like an MVP once again, but he’ll have an MVP-caliber defensive end on the other side that will be looking to take him down a few times and break a historic record.

Myles Garrett is one sack away from tying T.J. Watt and Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record of 22.5, and breaking that record against an MVP would be an iconic way to do it. Allen is on pace to be sacked more than any other season in his career, so it’s entirely possible Garrett could break the record on Sunday.

Allen himself recently shared his honest thoughts about facing Garrett.

During Allen’s recent media, he spoke specifically about what he sees in Garrett and this dangerous defense.

“He’s an absolutely tremendous football player. He’s one of the greatest of all time. We’ve got to be ready for everything they can throw at us, and you have to be aware of where 95 is at all times. His ability to get off blocks, his motor is higher than anybody else you’ll ever play. He can beat you with speed and power. He’s just the all-around football player.”

Allen also spoke about how the Browns have two of the league’s best corners and an incredible rookie linebacker, noting that Garrett is far from the only dangerous player on this defense. Of course, Denzel Ward is injured, but the Browns have proven that even though they are 3-11, they have one of the league’s strongest defenses.

The MVP has been taken down 33 times in 14 games, including a career-high eight times against the Houston Texans a few weeks back.

If the Browns are going to have a chance at pulling off this upset, they are going to have to get to Allen somehow, and it would be a beautiful light in a dark season if Garrett can be the one to do it at least 1.5 times.

NEXT:

Browns Worked Out 3 Players On Friday