Browns Veteran Is Visiting With Giants Today

The Cleveland Browns have made a number of notable additions so far this offseason. On the flip side, they have lost some players as well.

Among those who have left, guard Wyatt Teller joined the Houston Texans, running back Jerome Ford signed with the Washington Commanders, and linebacker Mohamoud Diabate found a new home with the Tennessee Titans. Now, another Browns free agent could have a destination in mind.

According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, veteran defensive lineman Shelby Harris is visiting with the New York Giants.

“Veteran DL Shelby Harris is visiting the Giants today, sources say. The 11-year veteran, still going strong after playing all 17 games for the Browns last season, is an option for John Harbaugh & Co. to add experience up front on defense,” Garafolo posted on X.

Veteran DL Shelby Harris is visiting the #Giants today, sources say. The 11-year veteran, still going strong after playing all 17 games for the #Browns last season, is an option for John Harbaugh & Co. to add experience up front on defense. pic.twitter.com/0tuceG1w3o — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 24, 2026

Harris just completed his third season with the Browns after signing a one-year contract late in the 2023 preseason. He then re-signed with a two-year deal that expired this month.

He played in all 17 games twice, including last year, when he made five starts, following a 2024 campaign when he played in 14 games with 13 starts. Overall, he had 97 combined tackles, 4.0 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, and 11 passes defended with the Browns.

A seventh-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders, he also played for the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks. He has 358 combined tackles and 28.5 sacks in his 146 NFL games.

Cleveland has taken steps to fortify its depth on the defensive line this offseason. The Browns have signed Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa to a one-year contract worth up to $5 million, and San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Kalia Davis to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million.

They also signed New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams to a two-year contract reportedly worth $13 million. He is likely going to be counted on to replace Devin Bush Jr., who left as a free agent to sign with the Chicago Bears.

Most of the other key players on defense will return, including Myles Garrett, Carson Schwesinger and Denzel Ward. They should give new coordinator Mike Rutenberg a strong foundation to build from as he replaces Jim Schwartz.

As for Harris, he could be moving on to his next team after serving the Browns well.

NEXT:

Former Browns QB Joe Flacco Signs With AFC Team