Browns Veteran Named Among Top Remaining Free Agents

When last season ended, it seemed clear that David Njoku no longer had a role with the Cleveland Browns. Therefore, it wasn’t a huge shock when he decided to head into free agency and see what other teams had to offer him.

But since then, NFL franchises haven’t been pounding at Njoku’s door, and he remains without a place in the league.

Writing for CBS Sports, Garrett Podell ranked Njoku as one of the top ten remaining free agents in the NFL.

“David Njoku tumbled down the depth chart while battling through knee injuries for most of 2025. Rookie Harold Fannin Jr. quickly became a go-to guy for quarterback Shedeur Sanders this season. If healthy, he’s a valuable middle of the field and red zone playmaker. Turning 30 in 2026 and dealing with injuries should make him a more cost conscious target than in years past,” Podell wrote.

The Browns were happy to see the development of Harold Fannin Jr. last season, but his output definitely hurt Njoku’s options in free agency. Due to Fannin’s growth and injury, Njoku simply isn’t as attractive to teams as he was at the beginning of last season.

He averaged just 2.8 receptions and 24.4 yards per game for a total of 293 yards while missing several games last season. But in the years before that, he surpassed 500 yards in four of seven years.

Most projections say that he won’t earn a massive payday, so a team will likely take a chance on Njoku. He is in the right position to have a comeback season with a new team and remind people what he is capable of.

He might not be as appealing as he once was, but Njoku should probably still find a new home in the league. Teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be interested in him.

There is also a chance that he will head to the Atlanta Falcons to work alongside head coach Kevin Stefanski again.

NEXT:

Browns Sign Former Saints TE