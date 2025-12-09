LeSean McCoy Names The Only Thing Holding Shedeur Sanders Back

Cleveland Browns fans, along with analysts and fans around the country, can’t stop talking about Shedeur Sanders’ Week 14 performance against the Tennessee Titans. Sanders did everything he could throughout the game to keep the Browns in it, but they ultimately fell short.

Thankfully for Sanders, he isn’t being blamed for the team’s shortcomings in this game. Instead, a lot of blame is being put on head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Stefanski has faced lots of scrutiny this season, and if the public has anything to say about it, he’ll be out as head coach over the next few months.

That could be an important factor for Sanders’ development, which is exactly what LeSean McCoy noted in a recent interview.

“He looked good, more confident. You gonna see that swagger come out. Only thing holding him back is his coach. Number 12 is going to be hard to game plan for,” McCoy said via “JaKi” on X.

McCoy believes Sanders is the real deal, a player who could make a significant impact on the Browns’ offense moving forward. However, as he also mentioned, and what so many people have talked about after this game, Stefanski’s ineptitude could cost him some development in Year 1.

It will be interesting to see what the Browns look like in 2026, between expected changes to their coaching staff and roster as a whole.

One thing that’s relatively clear at this point, is that if Sanders keeps playing as well as he did in Week 14, the Browns will have no choice but to name him their Week 1 starter when the 2026 season rolls around.

