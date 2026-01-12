Browns Will Interview Recently Fired Coach Today

The Cleveland Browns have to think outside the box to fix their offensive woes. Despite having an offensive-minded coach calling the shots for them for six years, they had one of the worst offenses in the game more often than not. That’s why it only makes sense that they hire another offensive specialist to be their next head coach.

And, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, they will be interviewing one today.

“Former #Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel will interview with the #Browns for their HC job today,” he wrote on X.

Of course, there’s a reason why Mike McDaniel is available. He failed to win a single playoff game despite having a star-studded team.

That being said, it’s also worth noting that the Miami Dolphins had a dreadful defense and an even worse offensive line for most of his tenure there. Injuries didn’t help his case either, and Tua Tagovailoa’s erratic play may have been just too much to overcome.

There are many pros and cons to bringing someone like McDaniel in. He comes with some baggage, but also with plenty of solutions.

On the one hand, getting him would probably allow the Browns to keep defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz in town. He’d focus mostly on fixing the offense, which can certainly use someone who can bring it back into the 21st century.

He’s got a sharp offensive mind, and he can bring some much-needed trickery and deception. His offenses were often explosive.

On the downside, some questioned his leadership skills. This team needs accountability after years of questionable accountability issues.

More than that, his lack of success against winning teams has also raised some questions. At the end of the day, there’s no such thing as the perfect candidate.

And even though he would probably be better suited to be the team’s offensive coordinator, he’s definitely an intriguing choice for the position.

