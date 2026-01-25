Browns Will Meet With Top Coaching Candidate On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are nearly through three weeks of their head coaching search since firing Kevin Stefanski, and it doesn’t sound like they are terribly close to finding the right guy. A few notable options such as Jim Schwartz and Grant Udinski have gone through two interviews for the job, but there has been no word on whether or not either one will succeed Stefanski.

Schwartz and Udinski have been the two names most often tied to the Browns of late, and reports would indicate that they are two of the final three candidates to land the gig. Another recent report indicated that the third final candidate is coming to the facility on Monday to meet with the Browns for a second time.

Albert Breer of The MMQB shared that Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase will go through a second-round interview on Monday. He said the interview is happening regardless of whether or not the Rams win the NFC Championship on Sunday.

“The Browns have scheduled a second interview with Rams pass-game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase for Monday, regardless of whether Los Angeles wins or loses tomorrow, per source. The interview will take place in California, either way.”

The Browns have scheduled a second interview with Rams pass-game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase for Monday, regardless of whether Los Angeles wins or loses tomorrow, per source. The interview will take place in California, either way. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 25, 2026

Scheelhaase has been one of the most highly-coveted and well-regarded names on the market, especially now that Matthew Stafford just had arguably the best year of his career and could win an MVP because of it. Unfortunately for the Rams, this is part of the process and a natural byproduct of making a run for a Super Bowl.

For a team that has had one of, if not the worst offense in the NFL over the past two years, many are pounding the table begging for this franchise to hire a young offensive-minded head coach like Scheelhaase would be. This quarterback room could use all the help it can get, and if the front office wants to give Shedeur Sanders one more good shot to prove himself, hiring someone like Scheelhaase would help provide a better evaluation of the young QB.

It’s nice to hear that Scheelhaase is coming to town on Monday, and we’ll see if things go well. If they do, it’s possible the Browns lock him in the building and don’t let him leave without putting pen to paper.

NEXT:

Browns Coach Could Land Significant Pay Raise