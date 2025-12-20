Browns Worked Out 3 Players On Friday

The 3–11 Cleveland Browns have dropped three straight games, capped by a lopsided 31–3 loss to the Chicago Bears that went poorly in every phase. With another tough test looming Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, the Browns will have a chance to pull off a statement win and generate some much-needed momentum heading into the final games of the season.

Many players are effectively playing for their jobs, and some may even be playing for a different coaching staff next season. That reality helps explain why the Browns continue to bring in free agents for workouts, searching for any hidden talent that could provide a spark and make an impact down the line.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 recently shared on X that the team worked out three players ahead of the Bills game.

Among the three free agents were Raheem Blackshear, Braeden Daniels, and Netae Muti.

“#Browns worked out Raheem Blackshear, Braeden Daniels, Netae Muti,” Wilson wrote.

#Browns worked out Raheem Blackshear, Braeden Daniels, Netae Muti — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 19, 2025

Blackshear is a 26-year-old running back who played three years with the Carolina Panthers between 2022 and 2024. He appeared in 41 games and took 52 carries for 203 yards.

Daniels was a fourth-round pick by the Washington Commanders in 2023 but has mostly bounced around practice squads since landing on injured reserve as a rookie, spending time with the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, and a few other teams. The Browns’ offensive line is as banged up as can possibly be, so it certainly wouldn’t hurt to have some more reinforcements in the building.

Muti is a 26-year-old guard who was a sixth-round pick in 2020 by the Denver Broncos. The former rugby player has had a similar trajectory as Daniels and has mostly bounced around practice squads since his rookie year.

There is no word on whether or not the Browns liked any of these players enough to sign them, but any of them would be a welcome addition to the practice squad.

With how battered this offensive line is, it would be wise to bring in some help.

NEXT:

Browns Urged To Pursue Ohio State Playmaker In 2026 Draft