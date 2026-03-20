Young Browns WR Projected To ‘Flourish’ In 2026

The Cleveland Browns had several promising rookies play well last season, but now it’s time to see which of them are able to build upon the success they found. In many ways, the second season could be more important than the first.

Appearing on the Orange and Brown Talk podcast, Mary Kay Cabot floated Isaiah Bond as a young player who could evolve and “flourish” during his second year.

According to Cabot, Bond has already shown a lot of potential, and the team’s new offensive schemes could greatly benefit him.

“The one that I came up with was Isaiah Bond, because I think Isaiah Bond brings some really good traits to the table, including his speed. I think he’s got really, really good hands. He catches with his hands. I think he’s got some pretty incredible skills. And I think that he’s also going to flourish with this new scheme and with supposedly some quarterback stability,” Cabot said on the pod.

The Browns’ wide receiver situation is a bit of a mess, to put it gently. That might be creating some headaches for the coaching staff and front office, but it could also create an opportunity for Bond.

During his first 16 NFL games, Bond averaged an impressive 18.8 yards per game. He racked up 18 catches for 338 yards on 44 targets.

Some fans believed that Bond found his footing once Shedeur Sanders came onto the field as the starting quarterback. They think that is when Bond really showed what he was capable of. Sanders might be the team’s starting QB next season, which could bode well for Bond’s development, too.

Bond only got two starts last season, and people are wondering how many he’ll be granted in 2026. Obviously, his role might change based on what the Browns do in the draft. If they end up choosing a newer, younger wide receiver, such as Carnell Tate, Bond may see his playing time and starts impacted.

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Analyst Names Potential Steal For Browns In Draft