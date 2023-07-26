Browns WRs Reportedly Off To Impressive Starts In Training Camp

Amari Cooper, Marquise Goodwin, and Jakeem Grant might not be on the field yet.

But that doesn’t mean the Cleveland Browns wide receivers aren’t worth watching in training camp.

And all eyes should be on the group given that Kevin Stefanski developed a pass-first offense for 2023.

At least one reporter, Tom Withers of the Associated Press, weighed in early:

Kept close eye on Browns receivers while in West Virginia. Very impressed with Elijah Moore, who is fast fast as well as rookie Cedric Tillman, who doesn't look like a rookie. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) July 25, 2023

“Very impressed with Elijah Moore, who is fast fast as well as rookie Cedric Tillman, who doesn’t look like a rookie.”

Elijah Moore lines up all over the field, but don’t let that distract you from his crisp routes and speed.

Not to mention he’s catching anything thrown to him before juking defenders.

Rookie Cedric Tillman warrants attention with his hands and deceptive quickness.

Withers isn’t the only analyst who thinks Tillman could contribute as a rookie.

Lots Of Targets For Watson

If there is a bright side to the rash of early injury concerns, it’s that lesser-known commodities step up.

Cleveland still has Donovan Peoples-Jones chomping at the bit for his first 1,000-yard season.

Amid talk of how Tillman might replace him next year, DPJ continues to haul in anything within reach.

Anthony Schwartz’s chances to survive took a big hit when his hamstring left him sidelined in West Virginia.

#Browns WR Elijah Moore can do so many things pic.twitter.com/iK9O67CfIy — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 24, 2023

Coaches continue to rave about second-year player David Bell, the forgotten fifth wideout as a rookie.

With the new additions getting the attention, it’s notable how high the team is on Bell’s future.

Demetric Felton and Jaelon Darden need to take advantage of any extra receiving chances they get.

Camaraderie, Competition, & Quarterback

Cleveland’s offseason ventures and their week in West Virginia were largely aimed at bringing the team together.

Rumors and undertones of locker room tension have played too big of a role so far in Stefanski’s tenure.

Loading up the wide receiver room at the same time as they introduce a new offense invites competition.

There is always a chance an established receiver doesn’t find a role in the changed attack.

#Browns Deshaun Watson hits David Bell for a TD in 7 on 7 goal line pic.twitter.com/NkG30Lkxzd — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) July 25, 2023

While every additional receiver dreams of finding a niche somewhere.

Of course, the biggest difference-maker is if the Browns find they have a more Deshaun Watson-like passer.

That player behind center for the final six games last year was not the quarterback they paid $230 million for.

And now the receivers will do their best to convince Stefanski they can help Watson regain his All-Pro form.