Browns Legend Gives Candid Advice To Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders is about to enjoy his second game as the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns this weekend, and it is going to come with a lot of expectations and pressure. If he can do a lot of things that he did well in the Raiders game, he will have a great game, even if his Browns don’t beat the San Francisco 49ers.

Speaking on The Top Dawgs Show, Josh Cribbs gave advice to Sanders and told him to remember that things are “never as good and never as bad” as they may seem during the heat of the game.

“My take on Shedeur Sanders is that it’s never as good or as bad as you think. You might feel like you had your worst game, but then you watch the film and realize, ‘Oh, I didn’t play that bad.’ You might also think you played your best game, but then you notice, ‘Dang, I missed a few reads. I could’ve done even better.’ So it’s never as good, and it’s never as bad,” Cribbs said.

Cribbs Urges Patience For Sanders’ Development

At the end of the day, Cribbs’ advice is all about remaining grounded and confident, which are vital points for a young quarterback in his first NFL season. Plus, Sanders still hasn’t had much time on the field this year, seeing as this will only be his third game and second start.

On top of that, everything Sanders does is closely watched and heavily scrutinized. It would be understandable if all of that got to him and affected how he played.

But Cribbs is saying that Sanders needs to just keep things in perspective. When the game is over, it’ll be an opportune time to look back and judge what he could do better. But even then, he needs to never be too hard on himself, while always hoping to get better.

