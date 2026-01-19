Bruce Drennan Delivers Blunt Take On Browns’ HC Job

The Cleveland Browns are facing a lot more competition on the head coaching market than they likely expected when they fired Kevin Stefanski almost as soon as their season ended. The fact that some of it is coming from within the AFC North only adds to the urgency.

After the Baltimore Ravens let go of John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin walked away from the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Browns were left facing stiff off-field threats from their most noteworthy on-field opponents. With 10 vacancies opening up around the NFL since the regular season ended, the Browns have to convince candidates that they are a better choice than the other places they might be considering.

Compared to the job prospects with the Ravens and Steelers, analyst Bruce Drennan delivered a blunt take on the Browns’ head coaching job, calling it unattractive.

“Attractive? I can’t say Cleveland’s attractive, that’s for sure,” Drennan said.

Based on recent history, it is hard to argue with that. Harbaugh and Tomlin each won a Super Bowl in their lengthy tenures, and while the Ravens have two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson at quarterback, the Steelers are coming off yet another playoff appearance.

However, Baltimore couldn’t get back to the Super Bowl with the Harbaugh-Jackson combo, which resulted in the coach moving on to the New York Giants. Meanwhile, though Pittsburgh never had a losing season under Tomlin, it also has lost seven consecutive playoff games and could need another new quarterback if Aaron Rodgers decides to retire or play elsewhere.

Stefanski was hired by the Atlanta Falcons, taking one possible competitor off the board. However, another significant one emerged when the Buffalo Bills fired Sean McDermott after their latest heartbreaking playoff loss.

Yet, with eight current openings, the Browns remain methodical in their approach. They have set up second interviews with multiple candidates, including Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nathaniel Scheelhaase, who must first get through the NFC Championship Game before the sides can meet again.

Hopefully, for the Browns’ sake, another team won’t enter the field before they hire someone.

