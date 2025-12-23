Quinshon Judkins’ Mother Sends Message To Browns On Social Media

The Cleveland Browns just lost one of their best players for the remainder of the season. Star running back Quinshon Judkins will be out with a fractured fibula and an ankle dislocation. The rookie out of Ohio State posted some solid numbers and had his fair share of highlights in his first campaign in the league.

With that in mind, his mother took to social media to thank the fans for all the love and support since he entered the league, and especially during these tough times:

“[Quinshon’s] surgery day. Looking forward to recovery and seeing him back to [100]! So grateful for the prayers, love, and support. Shoutout to the Browns team and medical staff for taking care of him and us….It means so much,” Teva Judkins, Quinshon’s mother, posted on X.

@quinshon_’s surgery day. Looking forward to recovery and seeing him back to 💯! So grateful for the prayers, love, and support. Shoutout to the @Browns team and medical staff for taking care of him and us….It means so much❤️ #Blessed #GodIsInControl pic.twitter.com/AdQMgLrcY2 — Momma "T" (@TevaJudkins) December 23, 2025

Judkins’ career with the Browns got off to a rocky start. First, he didn’t sign his rookie contract, just like most second-round picks, because of some guarantees in his deal.

Then, a domestic violence accusation and further investigation also cost him some time with the team. Ultimately, it was all sorted out, and he only had to miss one game.

Judkins has had some ups and downs, just like all rookies. His efficiency dipped in the past month or so, mostly due to a subpar passing game that led opposing defenses to just stack the box and focus on stopping him.

Even so, he still managed to break away every now and then for some long runs. The former second-round pick will continue to be a pivotal piece to the offense next season and for years to come.

He doesn’t have a history of injuries and will likely be back to full strength by the start of training camp, so this shouldn’t be a long-term issue.

