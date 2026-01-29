Browns Have Requested Interview With Ravens Coach

Todd Monken is officially the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, and he is now hard at work assembling his staff. When it’s all settled, his coaching staff may feature some of the people he worked with while with the Baltimore Ravens.

On social media, Matt Zenitz reported that the Browns have requested an interview with Ravens offensive assistant Danny Breyer, potentially for a pass game coordinator position.

Breyer has spent the last three seasons working for the Ravens.

“The Browns have requested to interview Ravens offensive assistant Danny Breyer for a pass game coordinator role, sources tell @CBSSports. Has been in Baltimore the last three years, working closely with a tight end unit that’s included players like Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely,” Zenitz posted on X.

The Browns have requested to interview Ravens offensive assistant Danny Breyer for a pass game coordinator role, sources tell @CBSSports. Has been in Baltimore the last three years, working closely with a tight end unit that’s included players like Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely pic.twitter.com/QHU6cWhrgw — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 29, 2026

Before being in Baltimore, Breyer worked for the Atlanta Falcons as a run game specialist. He was also with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins in various roles.

Monken is coming to the Browns after spending three seasons as an offensive coordinator with the Ravens, which means he worked with Breyer. It’s not uncommon for new head coaches to stock their staff with people they already know.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that former Ravens offensive line coach George Warhop is coming with Monken to Cleveland. It is obvious that Monken is compiling a group of men with whom he feels familiar and comfortable.

This news about Breyer has some fans wondering about the rest of the coaching staff. Of course, there are still big questions about the offensive and defensive coordinators for the Browns. After Monken’s hiring, there has been a ton of speculation about what’s next for Jim Schwartz, who was also vying for the HC position.

If Schwartz’s relationship with the Browns is over, there is a good chance Monken will look to people he worked with in Baltimore and beyond to fill the role.

That means that this interview with Breyer may not be the last time we see someone from Monken’s past speak with Cleveland.

NEXT:

Analyst Pushes Back On Todd Monken Criticism