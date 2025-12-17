Browns Nation

Login / Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, December 17, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Caleb Williams Wasn’t Happy With Recent Shedeur Sanders Claim

Caleb Williams Wasn’t Happy With Recent Shedeur Sanders Claim

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Caleb Williams Wasn’t Happy With Recent Shedeur Sanders Claim
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns couldn’t get much going in their road loss to the Chicago Bears. Kevin Stefanski’s offense was, once again, pedestrian, to say the least.

Shedeur Sanders had his worst game as a pro yet. He completed just 18 of 35 passes for 177 yards, three interceptions, and was sacked five times. That’s why, after former Super Bowl champion LeSean McCoy claimed that Sanders was already better than Caleb Williams, the Bears’ quarterback took to social media to set the record straight.

As shown by Dov Kleiman on X, he reposted the clip of McCoy’s show with an edit of him torching the Browns’ defense:

“Yikes: Caleb Williams reposted this on TikTok. A clear shot at Browns star rookie Shedeur Sanders,” Dov Kleiman posted on X.

Of course, this shouldn’t be taken as a shot at Sanders himself. If anything, he’s just clapping back at McCoy for sharing such a hot take.

Truth be told, this isn’t on Shedeur at all. The media, the fans, and athletes aren’t doing him any favors by making these types of statements, mostly because they’re simply not true.

There’s nothing wrong with being a rookie who’s just learning the ropes of the game. That doesn’t mean that Sanders can’t be better than Williams at some point, but those big statements are just setting him up for failure.

Perhaps those who want to uplift him should actually try to protect him by being a little more patient and objective when talking about him.

NEXT:  Analyst Notes One Big Area That Shedeur Sanders Has To Improve
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Sportscaster Michael Irvin on the set of NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football broadcast after an NFL regular season game between the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings won, 19-9.
Michael Irvin Points To Bigger Issues Behind Shedeur Sanders’ Struggles
CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 19: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field on October 19, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Analyst Notes One Big Area That Shedeur Sanders Has To Improve
KANSAS CITY, MO - APRIL 29: A view inside the NFL Draft Theater during the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Browns Linked To Ohio State Star In Latest Mock Draft
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 12: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter in the game at Acrisure Stadium on October 12, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Odds Reveal Worrisome Outlook For Kevin Stefanski’s Future
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 08: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before an NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on August 08, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Shedeur Sanders Gets Candid About What He Needs To Improve
DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 02: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on December 02, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.
Jerry Jeudy Gets Honest About His Chemistry With Shedeur Sanders
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation