Caleb Williams Wasn’t Happy With Recent Shedeur Sanders Claim

The Cleveland Browns couldn’t get much going in their road loss to the Chicago Bears. Kevin Stefanski’s offense was, once again, pedestrian, to say the least.

Shedeur Sanders had his worst game as a pro yet. He completed just 18 of 35 passes for 177 yards, three interceptions, and was sacked five times. That’s why, after former Super Bowl champion LeSean McCoy claimed that Sanders was already better than Caleb Williams, the Bears’ quarterback took to social media to set the record straight.

As shown by Dov Kleiman on X, he reposted the clip of McCoy’s show with an edit of him torching the Browns’ defense:

“Yikes: Caleb Williams reposted this on TikTok. A clear shot at Browns star rookie Shedeur Sanders,” Dov Kleiman posted on X.

Yikes: Caleb Williams reposted this on TikTok… A clear shot at Browns star rookie Shedeur Sanders. pic.twitter.com/vantzgQdIa — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 16, 2025

Of course, this shouldn’t be taken as a shot at Sanders himself. If anything, he’s just clapping back at McCoy for sharing such a hot take.

Truth be told, this isn’t on Shedeur at all. The media, the fans, and athletes aren’t doing him any favors by making these types of statements, mostly because they’re simply not true.

There’s nothing wrong with being a rookie who’s just learning the ropes of the game. That doesn’t mean that Sanders can’t be better than Williams at some point, but those big statements are just setting him up for failure.

Perhaps those who want to uplift him should actually try to protect him by being a little more patient and objective when talking about him.

NEXT:

Analyst Notes One Big Area That Shedeur Sanders Has To Improve