Cam Newton Makes Surprising Prediction About Browns-49ers Game

The Cleveland Browns will host the San Francisco 49ers as six-point underdogs. Sunday’s game will mark Shedeur Sanders’ first start at home.

Sanders helped the Browns beat the Las Vegas Raiders in his first career start, and he’s now about to hold onto the starting job for a little longer. Beating the Niners, however, will be a much tougher challenge.

Even so, Cam Newton seems to like his chances.

Talking on his “4th & 1” podcast, the former MVP claimed that if Sanders played mistake-free football, the Browns’ defense would be good enough to get this win.

“The Cleveland Browns will beat the San Francisco 49ers. It’s not about Shedeur, more so San Francisco will struggle versus the Cleveland Browns’ defense, which, in essence, now puts the owners back on Shedeur to say, ‘We’re not expecting you to win us the game. Do your job. Play within yourself, but, most of all, protect the football.’ If you’re able to do that, the Cleveland Browns will win the game,” Newton said.

Cam Newton: The Browns WILL Beat the 49ers and Here’s What Shedeur Must Do New Hot Take out now! 📺: https://t.co/5oVT4no1J7 pic.twitter.com/G7wGaVVkfC — 4th&1 with Cam Newton (@4thand1show) November 25, 2025

Sanders Looks To Prove Himself In Tough Stretch Ahead

The Niners lost in their last trip to Cleveland in 2023, so this isn’t a far-fetched thought. The Browns’ offense has been stagnant for most of the season, but having Sanders out there at least gives them a vertical threat in the passing game, which wasn’t the case with Dillon Gabriel at the helm.

It’s not going to be pretty or easy, and, once again, the defense will probably have to do most of the heavy lifting. Still, the crowd will also be galvanized by potentially having the franchise quarterback out there.

Of course, winning some more games will only push them further down the draft board in 2026. But if Sanders can show that he might be their quarterback of the future, that won’t matter.

Players will never stop competing, especially knowing that losing might help their team get their replacements.

Sanders will leave it all on the field, and he’ll look to make the most of the chance to prove what he’s made of.

