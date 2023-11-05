Browns Nation

Cardinals Will Miss Key Receiver In Browns Game

First Energy Stadium in Cleveland

 

Historically speaking, Week 9 has been a crucial week in the NFL season, and that looks to be true again this year for the Cleveland Browns.

Sitting at 4-3 and 1.5 games out of first place in the AFC North, the Browns are coming off a disappointing loss against the Seattle Seahawks and are looking to bounce back against the Arizona Cardinals.

The hapless Cardinals are currently the worst team in football at 1-7 and are still without their starting quarterback Kyler Murray.

Unfortunately for Arizona, they just received even more bad news as they’re expected to be without standout rookie WR Michael Wilson (via Jordan Schultz on Twitter.)

Wilson is an explosive wide receiver with big-play ability, and has been one of the few bright spots on a struggling Arizona offense.

He currently has the second-most receiving yards, receptions, and touchdowns for Arizona, trailing only WR Marquise Brown in each category.

Additionally, his 16 yards-per-reception are far and away the best on the team, and top-10 in the NFL overall.

His absence will no doubt be missed by the Cardinals, as they plan to start rookie quarterback Clayton Tune beneath center.

Tune is making the first start of his young NFL career, and could certainly benefit from having the team’s top deep threat in the starting lineup.

Wilson is dealing with a shoulder injury that will keep him out of today’s matchup, but that isn’t expected to keep him sidelined for long.

While Wilson’s absence is bad news for an already mediocre Arizona offense, don’t expect Browns fans to shed any tears, as they’re looking for any advantage possible in their hopes of getting back into the win column.

