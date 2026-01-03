Carson Schwesinger Opens Up About Rookie Year With Browns

The Cleveland Browns raised a few eyebrows when they made UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger the first pick of the second round in the 2025 draft, but he has been a revelation since the day he came to Cleveland. Nobody is doubting the pick anymore, as he has put himself in contention for Defensive Rookie of the Year with his stellar play.

Schwesinger has immediately stepped in as a leader on defense, though he’ll miss his first game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals due to the quad and ankle injuries he suffered last week. He’ll finish up his rookie season with 156 tackles, three pass deflections, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions.

He has established himself as a major building block for the future and has given this front office one less thing to worry about this offseason.

He has a lot to be proud of, and Camryn Justice of WEWS shared a clip from Schwesinger’s recent media session where he talked about his rookie season and all he has accomplished.

“As a season, the goal was after every game, try to get better. Looking back on the year, I think I did that. Every time I stepped on the field, playing each play like it was my last play. Just all-out effort. That’s what I wanted to do this year, and that’s what I want to keep doing throughout.”

Ruled out for the final game, #Browns standout LB Carson Schwesinger ends his rookie year with 156 total tackles, 2 INT, 3 passes defended and 2.5 sacks. He should be a shoo-in for DROY and All-Pro honors. Caught up with him today to talk about his first year and what's next: pic.twitter.com/yJ32CHPOJg — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) January 3, 2026

He added that fans should expect the same thing next year and beyond, and there’s little reason to believe he couldn’t deliver on that promise. He stuffed the stat sheet at UCLA, and he has done the same as a rookie to the extent that he could be looking at All-Pro honors.

Schwesinger had a tough task of filling in for Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah this season, as he missed the campaign with a neck injury.

Hopefully, both will be patrolling the defense next year, and this unit can be even better than the impressive defense the team had this season.

