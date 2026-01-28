Chris Simms Names His Pick For Browns’ Next Head Coach

The Cleveland Browns have had multiple people come through their doors during their head coaching search, hoping to find the perfect person for the job. They’ve interviewed internal and external candidates thus far, as there are pros and cons to both.

Internal candidates already have built-in familiarity with the organization and players, while external candidates can provide a new perspective, which can have its advantages. After weeks of interviews, it seems like the Browns have narrowed their search to three people, including current DC Jim Schwartz. While Todd Monken and Nate Scheelhaase appear to still be in the mix, analyst Chris Simms recently gave his full support to Schwartz, providing a glowing recommendation.

“Is there somebody out there that’s better than Jim Schwartz, who is arguably the best defensive mind in football?… The Browns have been all about defense the past few years, and all we’ve talked about is their defense. He’s been the shining beacon of hope for their team,” Simms said.

As Simms mentioned, Schwartz’s defensive schemes and strategies have been regarded as some of the best in the game for quite some time. Browns fans appreciate his defense, given the team’s recent record, but the offense still needs to put some points on the board to win football games.

Schwartz’s skills as an offensive mind remain to be seen, which is why some people could be cautious of him potentially taking this job. However, if they get the right offensive coordinator in the building and pair them with the right quarterback, things could start falling into place sooner rather than later for this team.

The Browns’ front office has known what Schwartz can do since he came to the team, so it’s a bit interesting to see that they haven’t made their decision. Part of them dragging their feet could be regarding the fact that he doesn’t have much history on the offensive side of the ball.

