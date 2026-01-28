© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Insider Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns’ Coaching Search

Jimmy Swartz
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

As the Cleveland Browns continue navigating yet another head coaching search, new comments from NFL insider Albert Breer give fans a clearer picture of how the organization is handling the process behind closed doors.

Breer appeared on 92.3 The Fan and said Cleveland is not feeling any urgency to rush a decision, mainly because there is little competition for the candidates they are currently targeting.

“I don’t know there’s any big rush. There’s not competition for the guys that they’re considering right now,” Breer said.

The candidate pool has shrunk rapidly. Grant Udinski removed himself from consideration on Monday after agreeing to a new deal with Jacksonville. Jesse Minter canceled his second interview with the Browns before taking the Ravens job. Other high-profile options are gone or tied up elsewhere.

That leaves Cleveland focused on a short list that includes Nate Scheelhaase, Todd Monken, and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. None of those names are currently being aggressively pursued by multiple teams, which explains why the Browns feel no pressure to move fast.

Scheelhaase completed his second interview on Monday. Monken remains quietly in the mix. Schwartz, according to multiple reports, is gaining momentum inside the building.

Whether the Browns’ patience leads to stability or becomes another chapter in their known story will depend entirely on who they hire and what happens next.

For now, one thing is clear. The Browns are not scrambling. They are waiting. And Browns fans know all too well how much is riding on what comes next.

