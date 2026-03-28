Commanders Predicted To Sign Browns Free Agent

The Washington Commanders surprised many when they cut ties with center Tyler Biadasz. With him out of the picture, Washington now needs a center capable of starting, and they’re hunting around the league for one.

Writing for Bleacher Report, Gary Davenport suggested that the Commanders sign Cleveland Browns free agent Ethan Pocic.

Davenport listed a few things holding Pocic back, such as his age and injuries, but said he could be a “solid” pickup for the right price.

“Ethan Pocic wouldn’t be a long-term solution for the team—he’ll turn 31 before the season starts. He has also missed multiple games in three of the past four seasons, including four a year ago. However, the 10th-year veteran is a capable NFL starter with 97 career starts under his belt and allowed just two sacks in 826 snaps last year with the Cleveland Browns. On a one-year deal, Pocic would be a solid addition for Washington,” Davenport wrote.

Pocic has spent the last four seasons with the Browns and just concluded his three-year, $18 million contract. If the Commanders did put a deal together, it probably wouldn’t be a big one and could likely fetch Pocic for around $6 million a year.

Adding Pocic would come with concerns. There is obviously the risk of him getting hurt again and missing more time. He has missed at least one game during every season he has played, but he has started in 97 of his 114 games.

Even if the Commanders don’t secure Pocic, Browns fans will likely see him in a different uniform when next season begins.

The big question for Pocic now is which team will sign him and what sort of role they will give him. He has started for most of his career, but because of his age and troubled history with injuries, he may have to accept a lesser role with a new team.

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