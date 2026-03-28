Insider Reveals His Ideal First-Round Picks For Browns

This offseason has done nothing to change what the Cleveland Browns will focus on heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. Even though they have done some substantial work rebuilding their offensive line, they still have a likely opening at left tackle.

In addition, without a top veteran wide receiver joining the team so far, the Browns also need significant help at that position after posting the fewest yards in the league last season. Fortunately, with the No. 6 and No. 24 overall picks, Cleveland should be able to address both issues.

ESPN insider Field Yates has revealed his ideal first-round picks for the Browns, placing wide receiver Carnell Tate at No. 6 and left tackle Caleb Lomu at No. 24.

“6. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State; 24. Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah,” Yates wrote. “In an unpredictable draft, Tate is one of the surer prospects. The field-stretching wideout is an excellent route runner who dropped just one pass in 2025. Simply put, the Browns need his offensive firepower. Cleveland will have a good debate about taking an OT or WR with the first pick, but they’d be excited to land Lomu in this perfect scenario. He surrendered six pressures and zero sacks at left tackle in 2025. Plus, he is nimble in space to get to the second level as a run blocker.”

Tate is an interesting case. He has emerged as the clear top prospect at the position in this class, but he may not be worthy of a top-10 selection, despite high-level, consistent production for a college powerhouse. His relatively slow 40-yard dash time at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine may have raised some eyebrows, and then he declined to run it again at his Pro Day, likely in an attempt to keep his stock from falling.

By choosing a wide receiver first, and barring a trade up or down, that would likely take the Browns out of the mix to select tackles Francis Mauigoa, Spencer Fano, Monroe Freeling or Kaydn Proctor. That would leave them looking at Lomu, who may in fact be a better fit as a more experienced college player at left tackle.

After adding tackle Tytus Howard, guard Zion Johnson and center Elgton Jenkins this offseason, the Browns could use returning starter Dawand Jones at left tackle. But based on his injury history, it would be a good idea to have a young player to develop and be able to step in if necessary.

Cleveland will be one of the more interesting teams to watch in this year’s draft, as the Browns have several paths they can choose with their premium picks.

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