Report: Browns Have Made Decision About Andrew Berry’s Future

The Cleveland Browns are inching closer to clarity during an offseason that has been dominated by questions about leadership and direction. While much of the attention has focused on the head coaching position, another key figure inside the organization has also been under heavy scrutiny.

According to a new report, at least one decision has already been made.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com provided an update on the status of general manager Andrew Berry, and it is a significant one.

“Berry, who’s heavily involved in the decision on Stefanski’s future, is safe, sources have told cleveland.com. Berry delivered on Jimmy Haslam’s mandate in the offseason to knock this 2025 draft out of the park, and produced one of the best rookie classes in the history of the organization,” Cabot wrote.

Berry’s position has been strengthened by the performance of the 2025 draft class, which has quickly become one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing season. Multiple rookies have stepped into meaningful roles, contributed immediately, and helped stabilize different areas of the roster.

Jimmy Haslam challenged the front office to deliver in the draft, and according to Cabot’s reporting, Berry did exactly that.

As the Browns continue discussions about Kevin Stefanski’s future, Berry is not only secure in his role but heavily involved in the decision-making process. For fans, this helps frame what may be coming next.

If the Browns move on from Stefanski, it will not be a full teardown. Berry’s presence ensures continuity in how the roster is built, even if the voice leading the locker room changes.

That approach also aligns with what has been reported elsewhere. The Browns believe the foundation of the roster is improving.

Now the focus shifts entirely to what happens next with the head coaching position and how the Browns choose to align leadership moving forward. But one thing is clear. The front office is not starting over.

Andrew Berry will be part of whatever comes next.

NEXT:

A Major Turning Point Could Be Coming For Shedeur Sanders