David Njoku Has 1-Word Message After Browns Exit

It will be an offseason of even more change for the Cleveland Browns as they push forward with their new coaching staff. Several veteran stalwarts are about to be on their way elsewhere as free agents.

The list includes one of their top offensive players of the past decade. David Njoku is prepared to move on as one of the best tight ends in franchise history.

Njoku recently took to social media to post a one-word message about his Browns exit.

“Grateful,” Njoku posted on X.

Grateful — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) February 22, 2026

A first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Njoku made 384 receptions for Cleveland, which ranks third in Browns history behind Pro Football Hall of Famers Ozzie Newsome and Dante Lavelli. In 118 games, Njoku had 4,062 receiving yards and 34 touchdown catches.

Since his only Pro Bowl season in 2023, his production has declined each year. That could be the reason that the Browns were unwilling to give Njoku the contract extension he was seeking, and why they selected Harold Fannin Jr. in the 2025 NFL Draft as his potential replacement.

After Fannin then had a breakout rookie season, the Browns and Njoku parting ways became a bit easier to justify. About to turn 30 before the 2026 season starts, he can possibly take the path of signing with a contender in an attempt to win the Super Bowl.

To that end, Njoku has already been linked to the Los Angeles Rams, though there are likely to be multiple serious suitors for his services starting next month when the market opens. He is No. 76 on The Athletic’s list of the top 150 available free agents, one spot ahead of Wyatt Teller, who is among five veteran offensive linemen who could be leaving Cleveland this offseason.

That list includes Ethan Pocic and Jack Conklin, as well as Joel Bitonio, who may be considering retirement. Combined with Njoku, that is almost 600 games of experience with the Browns departing the organization.

That, in turn, will leave new head coach Todd Monken and the front office with the difficult task of finding replacements over the next few months.

NEXT:

Former Browns QB Has Passed Away