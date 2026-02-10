David Njoku’s Departure Seals His Place In Browns History

It has seemed inevitable for some time, but David Njoku’s time with the Cleveland Browns is about to come to an end, according to the veteran tight end himself. He recently said that he will become a free agent this offseason and will look to extend his NFL career somewhere else.

Declining production caused in large part by injuries, and the emergence of rookie Harold Fannin Jr., changed Njoku’s role on the team. Though he previously sought a contract extension to stay, and the Browns chose not to trade him at this season’s deadline, the sides will likely part ways when the offseason officially begins next month.

Njoku’s departure will seal his place in Browns history, as he will leave as the franchise’s third leading receiver as a tight end, behind only Ozzie Newsome and Dante Lavelli.

“You might have seen by now that David Njoku announced he will use free agency next month to find a new team after nine years with the Browns. He has no hard feelings. His 384 catches are 3rd in franchise history. Ozzie Newsome 661, Dante Lavelli 386. Both HOF,” Schudel posted on X.

Njoku was a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and he lived up to that billing as one of the better tight ends in the league over the past decade. He had four touchdown catches in each of his first two seasons, and in his second year had 56 receptions for 639 yards, starting 14 of 16 games.

Following two seasons marred by injuries, he entered the best stretch of his nine-year career. It was highlighted by his only Pro Bowl season of 2023, when he made 81 catches for 882 yards and six TDs on 123 targets, which are all career highs.

Njoku, like the Browns, has struggled the past two years, as he dealt with more injuries. He played just 23 of 34 games and sat out the final four games of the 2025 season with a knee issue.

Overall, his 384 receptions led to 4,062 receiving yards and 34 TDs in his Browns career. Only the Pro Football Hall of Famers Newsome, who played for the Browns from 1978 through 1990, and Lavelli, who was with the team from 1946 through 1956, have more at the tight end position.

Njoku should always hold a special place among Browns fans as he wraps up his NFL career elsewhere.

