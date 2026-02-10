David Njoku Linked To Major NFC Contender Move

David Njoku could have his pick of NFL teams as he leaves the Cleveland Browns as a free agent this offseason. Though a financial reward could be his prime motivation, the veteran tight end may take the path many older players choose and try to win a Super Bowl before the end of his career.

In fact, just making it to the playoffs might be enough for Njoku. After his debut in 2017 as part of one of the few winless teams in NFL history, the Browns qualified just twice over Njoku’s next eight seasons (2020 and 2023).

Now, coming off two dismal losing campaigns, the Browns may not get back to the postseason anytime soon. However, Njoku could return there as early as next season.

Njoku is being linked to a major move by an NFC contender, and he could wind up with the Los Angeles Rams.

“How about David Njoku to the RAMS … Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, David Njoku … YIKES,” John Frascella posted on X.

The Rams have made the playoffs in five of the past six seasons, including the past three. They lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game this season, after falling to the eventual champion Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round the year before. Los Angeles won the Super Bowl in the 2021 season.

If NFL MVP Matthew Stafford puts off retirement and returns at quarterback, adding Njoku to a formidable group of wide receivers led by Nacua and Adams should keep the Rams in contention. They utilized multiple tight ends this season, but none have the pass-catching skill Njoku has shown over his career.

As for the Browns, they have a replacement already in place after Harold Fannin Jr. had an outstanding rookie season. The third-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft led Cleveland in receptions, yards, and touchdown catches, and has drawn comparisons to Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates.

Though Fannin and Njoku did not find the success that was hoped for as a tandem with the Browns, perhaps they can each go on to bigger things playing for different teams.

