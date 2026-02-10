Former Player Believes Todd Monken Is A ‘Great Fit’ For Browns QB

Todd Monken’s job as head coach of the Cleveland Browns isn’t just about drawing up plays. It’s also about building relationships with players, finding out what motivates them, and helping them reach their next level.

Shedeur Sanders has a lot of expectations weighing on him, and many fans hope he improves and shows more potential. Helping Sanders will be one of Monken’s most important tasks during his first season as head coach. While speaking on The Top Dawgs Show, Phil Taylor sounded optimistic about what Monken and Sanders will achieve together.

He noted that Monken did well working with both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley during his years with the Baltimore Ravens, so he might be able to help Sanders, too.

“Monken might be a great fit for Shedeur Sanders. He’s had Lamar [Jackson]. Lamar’s played well for him. Obviously, with two MVPs. Even backups, like [Tyler] Huntley, has got in and played well,” Taylor said.

"Monken might be a great fit for Shedeur Sanders." #DawgPound@PhilTaylor98 is excited to see Shedeur in a Todd Monken offense. presented by @FanDuel

It’s important to remember that Monken was a quarterback coach during his years in collegiate football. He was an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Oklahoma State and Georgia. That means he not only has worked with QBs, but also with young, untested ones who were looking to find their identities and build on their youthful skills.

That could be key to helping Sanders improve in the new season. Monken recently said that his plan is to play to his stars’ strengths.

Sanders showed flashes of his ability, but he also frequently struggled with holding the ball too long, which led to stalled drives and unnecessary pressure.

If Monken wants Sanders to take the next step, the focus cannot be on the quarterback alone. Improvement will require meaningful attention to the rest of the offense as well. Sanders will not be able to elevate his game unless he can rely on his offensive line for consistent protection. For that to happen, significant changes and adjustments must be made.

Monken has enjoyed success developing quarterbacks in previous stops, but Cleveland presents a new and unique set of challenges. How he addresses the offensive line and surrounding pieces could ultimately determine whether Sanders is put in a position to succeed.

