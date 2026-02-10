Insider Clears The Air About Myles Garrett’s QB Comments

The future of the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback remains uncertain, with plenty of questions surrounding who will ultimately take hold of the role on a full-time basis. That uncertainty grew a bit louder after Myles Garrett made a recent comment about Shedeur Sanders and his standing with the team.

Garrett said Sanders is “who we’re looking at as the guy,” but followed that up by noting that he was “the last person to be on the field.” The mixed message immediately caught the attention of fans, with some questioning just how enthusiastic Garrett and the rest of the locker room truly are about Sanders as the Browns’ potential starting quarterback.

However, the situation gained additional context on ESPN Cleveland, where Tony Grossi addressed Garrett’s remarks.

Grossi attempted to clear the air, explaining that the comment was not meant as a slight toward Sanders, but rather a reflection of the team’s cautious and competitive approach as the quarterback situation continues to take shape.

“I think he reflects the team’s attitude. He didn’t gush about Shedeur. He said, ‘Oh, he was the last one standing.’ That’s pretty much what it is. He was kind of lost for words when asked about Watson,” Grossi said.

"I think he reflects the team's attitude, he didn't gush about Shedeur," – @TonyGrossi on Myles Garrett's QB comments 🧐 pic.twitter.com/RebjCjKQCB — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) February 9, 2026

Garrett didn’t “gush” about Sanders because there is not much of a track record to celebrate yet. The young QB only had seven starts for the Browns in 2025, going 3-4 during that time, completing 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Garrett said Sanders showed flashes of greatness, but many fans point out problems with his game as well. For instance, he held onto the ball far too long, which led to too many turnovers and sacks. He certainly has room for growth.

The Browns will have other options at QB if they decide to move on from Sanders. Of course, Deshaun Watson is still under contract with the team, and the Browns are set to keep him for at least one more season. He’ll finally be healthy, but no one is entirely sure how much he’ll play in the new season.

Garrett didn’t wildly praise Watson either, which has some people assuming he isn’t keen on him as the starting quarterback. But there is a chance that Todd Monken will at least give Watson a chance to see what he is still capable of.

It could be Sanders, it could be Watson, it could be a new rookie, or it could be Dillon Gabriel. But right now, these comments from the Browns’ defensive superstar have some fans on edge because he doesn’t sound too wild about anyone.

Perhaps Garrett will sound more enthusiastic about Sanders or others over the next few months as the new season approaches.

NEXT:

Former Browns Player Reveals Honest Thoughts About Organization