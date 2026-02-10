David Njoku’s Departure Leaves The Browns In A Tough Spot

David Njoku recently made an Instagram post indicating that the 2025 NFL season was his last with the Cleveland Browns, which would leave an immediate hole in their offense. Njoku has been a strong leader on this team for nearly a decade, and his presence will be missed on the field and in the locker room.

There’s also the financial implications to consider about this situation, which could put the Browns in an even stickier situation, cap-wise. Spotrac’s co-founder, Michael Ginnitti, posted about this on X, giving Browns fans the not-so-fun reality of what the next few years could look like.

“TE David Njoku announced that he plans to sign elsewhere this free agent season, leaving the #Browns with $24.3M of (void year) dead cap on his way out. Cleveland will treat him as a Post 6/1 release, taking on dead hits of: 2026: $9,534,000 2027: $14,797,000,” Ginnitti said.

TE David Njoku announced that he plans to sign elsewhere this free agent season, leaving the #Browns with $24.3M of (void year) dead cap on his way out. Cleveland will treat him as a Post 6/1 release, taking on dead hits of:

2026: $9,534,000

2027: $14,797,000 — Spotrac (@spotrac) February 10, 2026

Having over $20 million in dead cap hits for Njoku will not only hurt the Browns’ abilities to financially attract marquee free agents, but it also hinders their chances of finding a high-end talent to replace him. Njoku’s role has been massive throughout his career, and even though the Browns’ offense hasn’t been the best in the league lately, they’ve still benefited from having him on the roster.

There are many aspects to consider when talking about this situation, but it’s difficult to find a positive spin on this, at least in the short-term. The Browns are also trying to figure out who their quarterback should be in 2026 and beyond, and if the answer is not named Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders, they’ll have to consider spending money or draft capital to shore up that position.

Njoku’s decision and announcement might be difficult for Browns fans, but at the end of the day, he has to do what’s best for him and his career. If he thinks he can be more successful somewhere else, hopping off the Browns’ bandwagon might be in his best interest, especially if he’s interested in cementing his legacy.

Regardless of where he ends up, Njoku will be remembered in Cleveland for a long time, even though he was never able to help this team win a title or go on a deep playoff run.

NEXT:

A Bold Browns Quarterback Idea Is Starting To Gain Steam