Nick Chubb Continues To Dominate His Position

Death, taxes, and Nick Chubb running over, through, and around NFL defenses better than anyone.

Some things are just inevitable, and the Cleveland Browns star is rolling right along in 2022.

Chubb leads all rushers with 649 yards, accumulated at a career-best pace of 5.9 yards per carry.

Highest-graded offensive players by position heading into Week 7 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BVWgjZy3yi — PFF (@PFF) October 20, 2022

He is one of only 2 players averaging more than 100 rushing yards per game.

And the yards don’t always come easy, with over 450 racked up after contact.

In fact, his yards after contact alone would place Chubb fifth among all rushers through Week 6.

#Browns Nick Chubb: "Just need 11 guys doing their job, don't need anyone being Superman." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 19, 2022

Pro Football Focus credits Chubb with 42 forced missed tackles and 29 first downs- both league highs.

And his pursuit of the all-time career yards-per-carry record seems but a formality at this point.

So What Happened Against New England?

About the only person capable of limiting the damage Nick Chubb can do each week is Kevin Stefanski.

Although there is a narrative out there that the New England Patriots did a good job last week.

It is a burden Nick Chubb bears that an above-average performance is called a bad day.

Chubb ran the ball only 12 times, and the game was far from over when Stefanski all but benched him.

Bill Belichick certainly made an effort to stop Chubb, much like every other opponent has.

And the Patriots did a better job than most in holding Stefanski’s best weapon to 4.7 yards per rush.

That is more than 24 teams average on the season so far.

But it wasn’t good enough to prevent Stefanski from turning to the passing game too early.

Can Chubb Keep This Pace Up?

For as much as he aggravates Nick Chubb’s fans, Kevin Stefanski might be extending his young star’s career.

Many coaches would not resist running their best player 24-47 times per game.

But Stefanski remains firm in his 17-22 pitch count since coming to the Browns.

Of course, most teams don’t have a former NFL rushing leader ready to cover Chubb’s sideline time.

Most missed tackles forced on runs this season: 🟠 Nick Chubb – 42

🐂 Dameon Pierce – 33

☠️ Josh Jacobs – 28 pic.twitter.com/ONr48Ew40t — PFF (@PFF) October 11, 2022

Kareem Hunt might be the best 2nd-fiddle among the league’s strongest 1-2 rushing punches.

But he is only averaging 4.2 yards-per-rush and there are many times fans prefer to see the top dawg on the field.

Too often Hunt, or another running back, occupies the backfield when games are on the line.

And that might be why Chubb doesn’t always get the recognition he deserves as the NFL’s best rusher.