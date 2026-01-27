Details Emerge About Nate Scheelhaase’s Interview With Browns

The Cleveland Browns recently completed their second interview with Nate Scheelhaase, the current passing game coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams. Scheelhaase’s name has been brought up a lot during this cycle, but nobody has pulled the trigger and hired him yet.

The Browns have been rebuilding for several seasons, hoping to find the right combination of young and veteran players to help shape this roster into more of what they’re looking for. With the right coach, there’s a chance they could get back on the right track as soon as the 2026 season, especially if they hit on their two first-round draft picks.

Scheelhaase’s experience with the Rams could help them achieve this goal, but it remains to be seen if he’ll end up taking the job. Reporter Mary Kay Cabot recently spoke about his second interview in an article, noting that it took a considerable amount of time.

“Scheelhaase’s interview with the Browns began early Monday morning and lasted until about 3:30 p.m. L.A. time. The three other second interviews conducted by the Browns also lasted about that long, with some going for seven hours,” Cabot wrote.

As Cabot mentioned, this interview went from early in the morning into the late afternoon, a trend that has been consistent with their other head coaching candidates. After this went public, the Browns made it clear that they’re not messing around with these interviews and that they’re taking their time finding the right person for the job.

Whether it’s Scheelhaase, internal candidate Jim Schwartz, or someone else entirely, the next head coach of the Browns has their work cut out for them. It’s no secret that the team has some organizational challenges to work through, which is something any candidate needs to take into consideration.

The talent might be there, but with the behind-the-scenes drama and frustration, there’s a lot to take into account when making a decision about taking a job in Cleveland.

