Insider Believes Nate Scheelhaase Could Make Surprise Move

The Cleveland Browns have held many head coaching interviews over the past several weeks, hoping to find the right person to lead this team into the future. They’ve had one of the more lengthy searches compared to others around the league, as six of the ten openings have already been filled.

At the moment, one of the favorites to land the job is Nate Scheelhaase, the passing game coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams. Scheelhaase has been a hot name during this head coaching cycle, as he is highly regarded for the work he’s done with the Los Angeles Rams.

While there’s been a lot of excitement and buzz surrounding the possibility of him joining the Browns, Jeremy Fowler recently pointed out something that could take the wind out of Browns fans’ sails.

“A back-pocket item to consider with HC candidate Nate Scheelhaase: What happens with Rams OC Mike LaFleur. If LaFleur gets a head job (he’s doing an in-person with Arizona), Scheelhaase would likely be a prime candidate to replace him. That’s a potential option if Scheelhaase ends up wanting to wait a cycle,” Fowler said.

A back-pocket item to consider with HC candidate Nate Scheelhaase: What happens with Rams OC Mike LaFleur. If LaFleur gets a head job (he's doing an in-person with Arizona), Scheelhaase would likely be a prime candidate to replace him. That's a potential option if Scheelhaase… — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 27, 2026

As Fowler mentioned, Scheelhaase could have a prime job offer waiting for him in Los Angeles, should Mike LaFleur take a job in Arizona or another destination. If LaFleur moves on, he has a chance at becoming the Rams’ OC, working under Sean McVay for at least another year.

Several coaches have withdrawn from the Browns’ head coaching search for numerous reasons, and it’s clear that this is not a top destination for most candidates. If Scheelhaase doesn’t like what he’s seeing with this roster and wants to wait a year to find himself a different opportunity, it could be back to the drawing board for the Browns.

There are rumors that DC Jim Schwartz is the next-leading candidate to take over as head coach, so if Scheelhaase declines an offer or withdraws, it could be his job to lose. Fans are itching to see who the newest signal-caller will be, and what they’ll be able to do with this roster in 2026 and beyond.

NEXT:

Oddsmakers Have No Faith In Browns’ 2027 Super Bowl Chances