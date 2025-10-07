Browns Nation

Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Dillon Gabriel Ended A Wild Franchise Streak On Sunday

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Dillon Gabriel Ended A Wild Franchise Streak On Sunday
(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns fell 21-17 to the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday despite an impressive debut from rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

The third-round pick completed 19 of 33 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start.

His clean performance marked a significant shift from the team’s recent struggles with ball security.

Gabriel’s ability to protect the football ended a troubling stretch for Cleveland’s offense.

Jeff Schudel of The News-Herald shared the stat, highlighting Gabriel’s accomplishment in his debut.

“The turnover-free game by Dillon Gabriel Sunday was the first by a #Browns QB since 10th game of 2024. Gabriel ended a streak of 11 straight games with at least one interception thrown. Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Bailey Zappe and Joe Flacco were the culprits,” Schudel noted.

Cleveland turned to Gabriel after Flacco struggled through the first four games, leading the league with eight turnovers.

Starting the rookie against Brian Flores’ complex defensive schemes carried risk, but Gabriel maintained composure despite facing pressure on over 30 percent of his dropbacks.

The Browns converted all three fourth-down attempts but were just three of 15 on third downs, contributing heavily to the loss.

Gabriel will need to attack downfield more consistently to find success moving forward.

Improved opportunities could come against the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday.

Browns Nation