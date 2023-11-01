Donovan Peoples-Jones Sends Goodbye Message To Cleveland

Following an exciting start to his career with the Cleveland Browns, young WR Donovan Peoples-Jones has found himself a new home.

With the Detroit Lions trading a sixth-round pick for him, he’s now heading back home, being born and raised in Michigan before attending the University of Michigan.

However, the 24-year-old sixth-rounder had spent his entire career with the Browns, so it was an emotional moment for him.

That’s why he took to social media to share a heartfelt farewell message to the fans, his teammates, and the organization (via Noah Weiskopf).

Peoples-Jones broke out for a career-high 61 receptions for 839 yards and three touchdowns last season.

He wasn’t able to sustain that level of production this season, mostly due to the Browns’ well-documented issues in the passing game.

The Browns currently average just 180 passing yards per game — the third-worst in the league.

Also, with the Browns’ revolving door at QB of Deshaun Watson, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker, it hasn’t been easy for any wideout to establish as a steady contributor.

Through the first seven games of the season, Peoples-Jones only had eight catches for 97 yards and zero scores.

He’ll now compete for targets with some elite playmakers like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, and Jameson Williams, not to mention surging TE Sam LaPorta.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and 204 pounds, Peoples-Jones will give the Browns’ receiving corps some much needed physicality and pass protection, and the Browns will miss his presence, especially as a returner, where he did plenty of damage earlier in his career.