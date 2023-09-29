Dorian Thompson-Robinson Speaks On Possibility To Play Sunday

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is ready.

For good reason, too, as he might be leading the Cleveland Browns offense on Sunday.

With Deshaun Watson listed as questionable with a sore right shoulder, Cleveland’s backup quarterback is “ready for it.”

Thompson-Robinson spoke further on this to Browns reporter Jake Trotter, as shared below.

DTR says he’s “ready for it” if he has to start at QB in place of Deshaun Watson on Sunday #Browns pic.twitter.com/8vXrpcxXkd — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 29, 2023

DTR excited fans after a stellar preseason.

There was never a chance to beat out Watson.

As far as backups are concerned, Thompson-Robinson earned his role.

His efforts allowed him to beat out Josh Dobbs for the second-string spot, eventually leading to Dobbs landing in Arizona.

So how confident will DTR be if called upon this weekend?

“I’m ready for it. Very confident in my preparation for the week… I’m trying to take it play-by-play, snap-by-snap, and making sure that I get the guys around me organized.”

If Watson can’t go and Thompson-Robinson does start, the absence of Nick Chubb magnifies.

Having one of the league’s most prolific tailbacks is certainly a benefit for any quarterback.

Especially, though, for a rookie potentially making his first career start.

It’s up to the rest of the offense to make life a little easier for Dorian.

That means guys like Jerome Ford, Amari Cooper, and Elijah Moore need to make the right plays when called upon.

Moore spoke Friday on the possibility of catching footballs from DTR on Sunday instead of Watson.

#Browns Elijah Moore on QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson if he has to replace Deshaun Watson vs #Ravens pic.twitter.com/ZbxnuUTPyY — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 29, 2023

“Just an exciting player,” Moore proclaimed. “He has the will to win and get better”.

On the support front, the big fellas up front on the offensive line need to deliver.

With one quarterback already bruised up, they can’t afford too many hits on whoever it is that starts Sunday.

Whether that’s DTR or Watson, the line must keep them upright for the majority of the game.

A little extra time in the pocket wouldn’t hurt either.