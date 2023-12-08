Browns Nation

Radio Host Names 1 Key To Get Browns Defense Going Again

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on as he walks off the field after a 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

If the NFL season ended today, the fifth-seeded Cleveland Browns would visit the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars for a wild card game.

But this week, Jacksonville has to face the Browns in a potentially rainy and chilled Northern Ohio.

Cleveland comes off two road losses in which they gave up 65 points to the Broncos and Rams.

The weather might help, but Jim Schwartz’s defense knows they have to do a better job to ensure a playoff spot.

And the crew from the BIGPLAY Cleveland Show says one player could key a return to dominance for the unit (via The BIGPLAY Cleveland Show on Twitter).

Reflog spearheaded the conversation about Myles Garrett and the defensive line.

Cleveland’s front four did not have a sack over the last two games, something Schwartz points to as an anomaly, but Garrett’s stat line from last week really drew the attention of fans and analysts.

It was a rare shutout for the Defensive Player of the Year candidate, with no tackles, sacks, or hits recorded.

Many are quick to note Garrett’s injured shoulder, something Schartz discounted earlier in the week.

Instead, the coordinator credited the Rams’ game plan and effort for holding Garrett and the pass rush at bay.

The crew from BIGPLAY says Garrett has to find a way to get back into the flow of things.

“I know he’s banged up like he is every year,” said Reflog, “but he really is the spiritual leader, and the de facto, real leader of this team on the field.”

Cleveland’s whole defense is a different unit at home, dominating opponents in front of the Dawg Pound.

And Garrett has to bounce back along with his line mates to keep Jacksonville in check this week.

