Browns Nation

Monday, November 24, 2025
Shedeur Sanders Drops Eye-Opening Postgame Warning

Shedeur Sanders Drops Eye-Opening Postgame Warning

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment

(Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

 

The Shedeur Sanders era might have just arrived in Cleveland. After seeing what they had with Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel earlier in the season, the Browns decided to roll with Sanders as their starter in Week 12 due to Gabriel’s injury.

This was a move that many fans had been waiting for, wanting to see what their other rookie could do in the face of adversity.

Sanders’ performance didn’t light the world on fire, but he was able to do enough to will the Browns to a win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sanders has been confident in his abilities from the get-go, remaining positive even when he was passed over several times for the starting job. He was ready to go when the opportunity arose, and now that he has the job, he doesn’t want to give it back anytime soon.

Sanders had a lot to say in his postgame interview, which SportsCenter shared on X.

“Imagine what a full offseason looks like. It gets dangerous,” Sanders said.

Sanders Shows Promise, But The Verdict Is Still Out

The rookie QB knows he still has a lot of work to do and a lot to learn, but he was also impressed with himself and what his teammates could do.

With a full offseason and more time to train and learn with his team, the sky could be the limit for this organization in 2026 and beyond. Of course, this is if the team decides to move forward with Sanders as the starter, but the jury is still out after his first full game.

Browns Nation