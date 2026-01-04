Myles Garrett Is Getting Big Praise For His Kind Gesture

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has one more game to make history on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, as he sits at 22 sacks on the season and one shy of breaking the single-season record of 22.5 set by T.J. Watt and Michael Strahan. Over the last two games, he has just 0.5 sacks and two tackles as the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers both clearly sold out and threw a bunch of double-teams at him to prevent him from wreaking havoc.

As great of a player as Garrett is, he has sometimes gotten criticism for his leadership within the Browns’ building. However, outside the building, he has never fallen short of helping the local community, as he has recently made some headlines for a great gesture he made.

MLFootball shared a clip of Garrett spreading some recent holiday cheer. The video depicts Garrett surprising a family in need with new mattresses for the holidays.

“WHOLESOME: #Browns star pass runner Myles Garrett surprised their family in need with new mattresses for the holidays,” ML Football wrote.

It’s far from the first time Garrett has done something like this, and it’s never surprising given the equity he has built up within Cleveland’s community. This entire fan base would be proud to see him as the NFL’s new single-season sack king.

Cincinnati is likely going to throw plenty of chips and double-teams at Garrett as well, and Joe Burrow absolutely doesn’t need to be taking any more hits. He’ll be looking to get the ball out quick, so Garrett is going to have plenty of odds stacked against him in his quest to get to 23 sacks.

He has been worth every penny of the massive contract extension he signed this past offseason, and not just on the field. It’s great to see him putting that money to good use as he did in this viral clip, and Browns fans will surely look forward to seeing more heartwarming content like this from him.

