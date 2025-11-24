Everyone Was Saying The Same Thing About Shedeur Sanders Sunday

Shedeur Sanders delivered an impressive debut performance for the Cleveland Browns, leading the team to a 24-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. With Dillon Gabriel unavailable due to concussion protocol, the rookie fifth-round pick stepped into the starting role.

Sanders completed 11 of 20 passes for 209 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in his first NFL start. The statistics alone do not fully capture the impact Sanders had on the field and in the locker room.

His poise and decision-making provided a dimension to Cleveland’s offense that had been missing throughout the season.

By the final whistle, the consensus among media and fans was clear: Sanders showed plenty to earn more chances under center.

“Shedeur Sanders gets the win & should remain the starter in Cleveland. Sanders should’ve started the season. I’m sure we’ll see all the Shedeur Sanders #ActualDebut stat line graphic posted everywhere like last week. Sports embodies not only the game on the field, but also the culture of engagement around it. Will always cover it all!” NFL Insider Josina Anderson wrote on X.

Sanders’ Breakthrough Performance Offers Hope For Stability

Sanders faced considerable scrutiny heading into this matchup after a difficult outing against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. He entered that game with minimal preparation and no first-team reps, which showed in his performance.

Social media critics intensified their focus on the young quarterback, but a week of proper practice and preparation revealed a different player against Las Vegas.

Sanders made history on Sunday by becoming the first Cleveland Browns quarterback to win his debut start since the franchise was re-established in 1999.

The accomplishment spans nearly 25 years and marks a significant milestone for the organization.

His successful debut potentially reshapes the trajectory of Cleveland’s 2025 season and provides a pathway toward the offensive consistency the Browns have sought with genuine quarterback stability.

