Exciting 2026 Draft Prospect Is Getting Buzz Among Browns Fans

After another disappointing season with a paltry 5-12 record, the Cleveland Browns once again head into an offseason with a lot of voids to fill on both sides of the ball, as well as the coaching staff. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has been fired, and the quarterback position is still as uncertain as ever, so the front office has a lot of work to do to make sure 2026 is better than the past two years.

One thing this franchise has going for it is the fact that it has a pair of first-round picks in the 2026 draft, thanks to the Browns’ trade down from No. 2 overall last year. With the sixth overall pick and another late first-round pick on the way from the Jacksonville Jaguars, there are plenty of options to improve this team right away. Analyst Mac Blank already has his eyes on Miami tackle Francis Mauigoa with that sixth overall pick.

He took to X recently to share a clip of the star right tackle and point out some of his strengths for Browns fans who aren’t too familiar with him just yet.

“Browns fans be sure to add Miami OT Francis Mauigoa to your draft boards: 6’6 315LB frame, Great lateral quickness, Strong base against bull rushes, Only allowed 5 pressures in the CFB playoff (14 total on 523 PB snaps this year),” Blank posted on X.

Mauigoa could be the first lineman off the board and would be a safe and sensible pick for the Browns at No. 6. Fans have every reason to believe that he could be in play at that spot, because he very well could be the best player on the board after the top five picks and would fill a massive need.

Cleveland had one of the worst offensive lines in the league, largely due to injuries and inconsistency. Heading into 2026, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin, Ethan Pocic, and Joel Bitonio could all be out of the team; all four spots outside of left tackle are up in the air.

Dawand Jones has proven unreliable at left tackle due to injury, so this team arguably needs an entirely new offensive line. It doesn’t matter who is under center if the line doesn’t get sorted out, but Mauigoa would be a great first step. He could be an anchor at right tackle for a decade.

It’s never the sexy pick, but it’s the kind of pick that great teams make so they don’t have to worry about a key position for a long time.

