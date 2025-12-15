Browns Nation

Login / Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, December 15, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Rumored Browns QB Prospect Will Likely Enter 2026 Draft

Rumored Browns QB Prospect Will Likely Enter 2026 Draft

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Rumored Browns QB Prospect Will Likely Enter 2026 Draft
(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns selected two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, but with just three games left in this season, neither Dillon Gabriel nor Shedeur Sanders has made a strong statement that they can be the long-term solution. Sanders has started the past four games and shown some explosiveness, but his up-and-down play hasn’t yet been enough to rule out drafting another QB in 2026.

Cleveland has two first-round picks thanks to last year’s trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, so it has the capital available if it chooses to pursue a quarterback. As it stands, the Browns are likely to select somewhere in the No. 3-5 range, though they do have a chance to land the No. 1 overall pick.

Fortunately, one QB prospect who has been consistently connected to the Browns is likely to enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

“Dante Moore could still return to Oregon next season. But there’s been a growing belief within the industry that Moore will end up turning pro,” Chris Hummer wrote on X.

Moore has had a stellar year in his first season as a starter for Oregon, completing 72.5 percent of his passes with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions heading into a College Football Playoff game against James Madison. His improvement has him among the top QB prospects in this class, behind Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, who is the likely No. 1 overall pick at the moment.

Moore playing another college season would be shocking if he is likely to be a top-five pick. So, the Browns may have a good chance to draft him.

That means fans should get used to seeing Cleveland linked to Moore quite a bit over the coming months.

NEXT:  Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest About Shedeur Sanders' Performance Sunday
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants competes against Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns during the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Nicholson Fieldhouse on the UCF Campus on January 30, 2025 in Orlando, Florida.
5 Browns Players Among Top Pro Bowl Vote-Getters
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 14: The Cleveland Browns huddle around the heater during the first quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Browns Rookie Is Emerging As Team’s Offensive Focal Point
CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 16: (L-R) Joel Bitonio #75 and Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns look on during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on November 16, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Joel Bitonio Gets Honest About His Decision Not To Retire
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: A detail of a Cleveland Browns helmet on the field against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Familiar Face Returns To Browns In Latest Roster Moves
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 14: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest About Shedeur Sanders’ Performance Sunday
BEREA, OHIO - JULY 26: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns yells to his players during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 26, 2025 in Berea, Ohio.
Analyst Raises Major Questions About Kevin Stefanski
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation