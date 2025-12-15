Rumored Browns QB Prospect Will Likely Enter 2026 Draft

The Cleveland Browns selected two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, but with just three games left in this season, neither Dillon Gabriel nor Shedeur Sanders has made a strong statement that they can be the long-term solution. Sanders has started the past four games and shown some explosiveness, but his up-and-down play hasn’t yet been enough to rule out drafting another QB in 2026.

Cleveland has two first-round picks thanks to last year’s trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, so it has the capital available if it chooses to pursue a quarterback. As it stands, the Browns are likely to select somewhere in the No. 3-5 range, though they do have a chance to land the No. 1 overall pick.

Fortunately, one QB prospect who has been consistently connected to the Browns is likely to enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

“Dante Moore could still return to Oregon next season. But there’s been a growing belief within the industry that Moore will end up turning pro,” Chris Hummer wrote on X.

Moore has had a stellar year in his first season as a starter for Oregon, completing 72.5 percent of his passes with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions heading into a College Football Playoff game against James Madison. His improvement has him among the top QB prospects in this class, behind Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, who is the likely No. 1 overall pick at the moment.

Moore playing another college season would be shocking if he is likely to be a top-five pick. So, the Browns may have a good chance to draft him.

That means fans should get used to seeing Cleveland linked to Moore quite a bit over the coming months.

