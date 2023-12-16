Fans Are Giving Myles Garrett Notable Pro Bowl Honor

The 2023-2024 NFL season has been an outstanding one thus far for Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns.

Garrett currently ranks in the top 10 in the NFL in sacks and tackles for loss, despite three straight games without a sack or TFL.

Garrett also has four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, a blocked field goal, and seems to impact the game on every snap.

It seems that NFL fans are finally taking notice of the incredible season that Garrett is having and have bestowed him with a prestigious Pro Bowl honor (via NFL on Twitter.)

Defensive players leading the vote! Tweet #ProBowlVote and the player’s name to help send them to the 2024 #ProBowlGames! pic.twitter.com/nxjxmGGMd1 — NFL (@NFL) December 16, 2023

According to the graphic, Garrett has just over 700 more Pro Bowl votes than the next closest defensive player, Nick Bosa.

He also has nearly 4,000 more votes than other top-tier defensive players, such as DaRon Bland, TJ Watt, and Maxx Crosby.

Interestingly enough, there are four players who have more sacks on the year than Garrett, who didn’t even make the top-five list.

Those players include the current leader Khalil Mack, as well as Josh Allen, Trey Hendrickson, and Danielle Hunter.

There’s no doubt that Garrett is having an impressive season, statistically speaking.

In addition to his sacks and TFLs, Garrett is also one of the highest-graded overall players in the NFL and has the best pass-rush win rate.

He impacts the game on every single snap he plays, and offenses routinely double-block or chip-block him, which has opened things up for Garrett’s teammates.

As such, it should come as no surprise that NFL fans consider him the most deserving defensive player in the league.