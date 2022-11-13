Browns Nation

Fans React to Browns’ Loss To Dolphins

By

Cleveland Browns v Miami Dolphins
(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns lost their Week 10 game to a very good Miami Dolphins team.

The Browns are now 3-6 and are in serious jeopardy of being ousted from the AFC playoff picture.

Here are the fan reactions to the Browns’ loss to the Dolphins.

 

1. #FireJoeWoods Is Trending Yet Again

Fans are tired of the same old speeches from the coaching staff after losses like these.

They want action.

Firing defensive coordinator Joe Woods weeks ago was something Browns fans clamored for.

Many think it should happen ASAP.

Opposing teams’ offenses outdo themselves against the Browns D.

Remember the Chargers game?

The Dolphins’ offense never punted in the game which is another amazing statistic that people attribute to below-caliber defensive play.

 

2. Browns Have An Overrated Defense

It isn’t the first time fans have questioned the efforts of the defensive players.

Grant Puskar suspects the underlying problem is the Browns have a “bunch of overpaid and overrated guys.”

If that isn’t a bad enough assessment, [email protected]’s opinion could be considered even worse.

He says the Browns’ defense has “no leader, no hustle, no heart.”

 

3. Mike McDaniel Is A Good Coach

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has a good team and as Nick Pedone puts it:

Mike McDaniel is who the Browns want Kevin Stefanski to be.”

William Wallace agrees with this assessment.

This is just the latest loss in a season of disappointing ones with a roster of outstanding players.

As Twitter user thelxwon accurately puts it:

“to have a team this stacked and lose like this is criminal”

It does feel like the Browns are wasting an excellent season with Nick Chubb.

Onto Week 11 at Buffalo and whatever chaos that brings.

