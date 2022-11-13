Fans React to Browns’ Loss To Dolphins

The Cleveland Browns lost their Week 10 game to a very good Miami Dolphins team.

The Browns are now 3-6 and are in serious jeopardy of being ousted from the AFC playoff picture.

Here are the fan reactions to the Browns’ loss to the Dolphins.

1. #FireJoeWoods Is Trending Yet Again

Fans are tired of the same old speeches from the coaching staff after losses like these.

They want action.

Firing defensive coordinator Joe Woods weeks ago was something Browns fans clamored for.

Many think it should happen ASAP.

Opposing teams’ offenses outdo themselves against the Browns D.

Remember the Chargers game?

Chargers couldn’t run the ball until the Browns showed up. Dolphins couldn’t run the ball until the Browns showed up. — Jason Lloyd (@ByJasonLloyd) November 13, 2022

#firejoewoods. If he is still a coach tomorrow I have lost all faith in the Cleveland Browns organization — Bob (@Rnorrisecom2022) November 13, 2022

The Dolphins’ offense never punted in the game which is another amazing statistic that people attribute to below-caliber defensive play.

2. Browns Have An Overrated Defense

It isn’t the first time fans have questioned the efforts of the defensive players.

Way too many #Browns players on defense are jogging around the field and letting Dolphins run wild. No urgency. Poor effort. This has been a disturbing trend this year that continues. — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) November 13, 2022

Grant Puskar suspects the underlying problem is the Browns have a “bunch of overpaid and overrated guys.”

Someone has to say it, so I will: This #Browns defense doesn’t have superstars or playmakers. It has a bunch of overpaid and overrated guys. — Grant Puskar (@grant_puskar_) November 13, 2022

If that isn’t a bad enough assessment, [email protected]’s opinion could be considered even worse.

He says the Browns’ defense has “no leader, no hustle, no heart.”

This #Browns defense has no leader, no hustle, no heart. Absolutely pathetic showing all year except for prime time. — Dave @ BIGPLAY (@BIGPLAY_Dave) November 13, 2022

3. Mike McDaniel Is A Good Coach

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has a good team and as Nick Pedone puts it:

“Mike McDaniel is who the Browns want Kevin Stefanski to be.”

William Wallace agrees with this assessment.

Mike McDaniel is what Kevin Stefanski was supposed to be — William Wallace (@EvilKoopa91) November 13, 2022

This is just the latest loss in a season of disappointing ones with a roster of outstanding players.

to have a team this stacked and lose like this is criminal.#Browns — thelxwon (@thelx1) November 13, 2022

As Twitter user thelxwon accurately puts it:

“to have a team this stacked and lose like this is criminal”

Kevin Stefanski is to play calling as Shaquille O’Neal is to free throws. Shame he’s wasting @NickChubb ‘s prime years. Ugh…sucks being a @Browns fan. But won’t jump ship….go #Browns#CLEvsMIA — Ryan Lash (@R_A_Lash) November 13, 2022

It does feel like the Browns are wasting an excellent season with Nick Chubb.

Onto Week 11 at Buffalo and whatever chaos that brings.