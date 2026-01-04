Former Player Predicts Browns Will Make Big Move On Monday

The Cleveland Browns will close out another disappointing season on Sunday. They will play the Cincinnati Bengals in a seemingly meaningless matchup that will only serve for draft positioning purposes.

However, that doesn’t mean the game will be irrelevant. If anything, it might be the last game of the Kevin Stefanski era.

At least, that’s how LeSean McCoy feels.

Early on Sunday, the former running back took to X to predict that Stefanski would be fired on Monday:

“Kevin Stefanski getting fired MONDAY… you heard it here first,” he wrote.

Kevin Stefanski getting fired MONDAY… you heard it here first — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) January 4, 2026

Truth be told, that would make perfect sense. He’s been with the team for six years, and he’s only had two winning seasons.

Stefanski was supposed to be an offensive specialist of sorts, yet the team has been a bottom-feeder on that side of the field in five of his six seasons at the helm. Things have run their course, and not even winning on Sunday should be enough for him to keep his job.

The Browns have won just seven of their last 33 games. One could argue about the lack of a quarterback for days, and that’s fair to a point, but good coaches have to figure out a way to get it done.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has always had his unit ready to play, but that doesn’t seem to be the case with the whole team. More than that, the lack of creativity, innovation, trickery, lack of discipline, and subpar offensive execution have also left plenty to be desired during the Stefanski era.

It’s time to move on.

