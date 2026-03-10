Former Browns CB Signs With Giants

With an impressive amount of movement in the opening days of the NFL’s free agency period, players are going from team to team, including some notable former Cleveland Browns. One of the latest to find a new home is former Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II.

The Browns traded Newsome to the Jacksonville Jaguars during last season because he was in line to become a free agent. They decide to get something in return for him, in this case, cornerback Tyson Campbell, rather than lose him on the market for nothing.

Now, Newsome has agreed to sign with the New York Giants, though he received only a one-year deal.

“Former Browns CB Greg Newsome, traded to the Jaguars last season for CB Tyson Campbell, is expected to sign a 1-year deal with the Giants, per [Jordan Schultz],” Mary Kay Cabot posted on X.

Former #Browns CB Greg Newsome, traded to the #Jaguars last season for CB Tyson Campbell, is expected to sign a 1-year deal with the #Giants, per @Schultz_Report — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 10, 2026

A first-round pick (No. 26 overall) by Cleveland in the 2021 NFL Draft, Newsome was a productive player in his first three seasons, starting all but two of the 41 games he played. Unfortunately, in 2024, a hamstring injury limited his effectiveness, and when he didn’t get off to a very good start in 2025, the Browns made the decision to move on.

He did start 12 games for the Jaguars, including their playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. This one-year contract with the Giants may be something of a prove-it deal after his somewhat subpar past two seasons.

As for Campbell, he was very productive in his 12 starts for Cleveland. He posted 53 combined tackles with 12 passes defended and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown. As an added benefit, he is under contract through 2028 with a relatively low salary cap charge after signing an extension while with the Jaguars.

Since the NFL negotiating window opened, the Browns have reached two significant agreements. They have added Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson on a three-year, $49.5 million deal as they try to rebuild their offensive line, and New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams will be given a two-year, $17 million contract in an effort to replace Devin Bush, who left to join the Chicago Bears.

It is a very busy time in the NFL, and there will be many more deals over the coming days.

NEXT:

Insider Says Browns Are Pursuing Trade For Pro Bowl WR