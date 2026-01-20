Former Browns Coach Lands New Job With Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons just hired Kevin Stefanski as their next head coach, and they didn’t wait long to start building the staff he wants. On Tuesday, the Falcons announced that Bill Callahan would be the team’s next offensive line coach.

Fred Greetham shared the news on social media, reminding everyone that this would be a reunion of Callahan and Stefanski.

“Former Browns OL coach joins Kevin Stefanski again,” Greetham posted on X.

Former #Browns OL coach joins Kevin Stefanski again https://t.co/jd38jbFiNS — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) January 20, 2026

This wasn’t a surprising move, but it shows how seriously the Falcons are taking their hiring of Stefanski. They are adamant about supporting him, and bringing Callahan into the picture is part of that.

Callahan worked as Stefanski’s offensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns from 2020 until 2023. The team then released him from his contract so he could work alongside his son with the Tennessee Titans.

His son, Brian, was later released by the Titans, so Bill left the franchise as well. When Stefanski was hired by the Falcons, it was assumed that Callahan could just be one of many people from Stefanski’s past who could move to Atlanta.

But Callahan’s career hasn’t been only about working with Stefanski. He got his start working in college in the 1980s, eventually earning a spot as an offensive line coach for the Philadelphia Eagles in the mid-90s.

Following that, he worked for the New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington. The most successful period of his career was as head coach of the Oakland Raiders, leading them to the Super Bowl in 2002. He also spent more time in the collegiate world, guiding Nebraska to a Big 12 North championship in 2006.

Callahan has been working with offense for his entire career, so this job won’t be anything new for him. He has developed very impressive offensive lines over the years, and Atlanta is expecting him to make an immediate impact.

Stefanski will be happy to welcome him, because he hopes this Falcons team has better luck on offense than his Browns did.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Big Update About Browns, Jim Schwartz