Former Browns Coach Raises Eyebrows With Silence About Brian Flores

The Cleveland Browns aren’t the only NFL team with its fair share of problems; some have far more drama. Former Cleveland Browns head coach Mike Pettine knows that all too well, and he is suggesting that things were rough behind the scenes during his time with the Minnesota Vikings.

Pettine was talking about defensive coordinator Brian Flores on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, and he tried to keep his mouth shut, hinting at the fact that he and Flores definitely did not get along.

Considering Flores is one of the many names floated as a potential replacement for Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland, this is an interesting development.

“We didn’t see eye-to-eye on a lot of things. … I’ll take the high road on that one,” Pettine said.

Of course, Pettine didn’t get into what went down between him and Flores, but his few words and facial expressions say it all: they did not enjoy each other’s company. Pettine abruptly retired from the NFL recently, even though he is just 59 years old. There is a chance that his rocky relationship with Flores played a role.

Pettine had been with the Vikings since the 2022 season, before Flores joined the organization. After two seasons as an assistant head coach, he added to his responsibilities as the team’s outside linebackers coach over the last two years.

Throughout his career, Flores has built a reputation as a tough coach, someone who drives his players hard and doesn’t go easy on them. Perhaps that is also true for how he treats his coworkers, such as Pettine.

It seems that Flores will likely stick with the Vikings next season, but he is still viewed as a viable head coach contender by several teams. Even though he just signed a new deal with Minnesota, there is no guarantee that he won’t head to another franchise if they offer him something enticing. However, if Pettine’s opinion is shared by others, it may be hard for him to hold down a head-coaching job for long, as he could be difficult to work with.

The Browns are now out of the running for Flores and, according to Pettine, that’s a good thing.

