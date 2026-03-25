Former Browns GM Lands New Job With Rams

Plenty of people move around the NFL during their careers, and it’s not just players who find different teams to work for. Coaches, assistants, and general managers also start new chapters, although they don’t always get as many headlines.

Writing on social media, Aaron Wilson reported that former Cleveland Browns general manager Phil Savage is now working as a personnel department consultant for the Los Angeles Rams.

This is just the latest move in Savage’s lengthy history in the league.

“Former #Browns general manager #Jets #Ravens executive and @seniorbowl director Phil Savage is now a personnel department consultant for #Rams organization,” Wilson posted on X.

Former #Browns general manager #Jets #Ravens executive and @seniorbowl director Phil Savage is now a personnel department consultant for #Rams organization — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 25, 2026

Savage got his start in professional football back in the 1990s, when he worked as a scout for the Browns. After that, he went to the Baltimore Ravens as a director of college scouting, and then worked as director of player personnel.

It was then back to the Browns in 2005, when he became the team’s GM. His years with the Browns left much to be desired, with the team going 24-40 and never reaching the playoffs. That eventually led to him being let go in 2008.

After his firing in Cleveland, he headed to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2010. With the Eagles, Savage was a player personnel consultant. He would later work as executive director of the Senior Bowl, general manager of the AAF’s Arizona Hotshots, and as interim GM for the New York Jets.

His new role with the Rams remains somewhat murky, and it’s not entirely clear what his responsibilities will include.

Some people only get to enjoy a few years working in the league, but Savage has made a living doing so for decades now. He has moved around a lot, which some people might view as a detriment, but the Rams could benefit from everything he has learned.

NEXT:

Browns Projected To Make Draft Day Trade With Chiefs