Former Browns Player Reveals Honest Thoughts About Organization

Ricky Seals-Jones only spent a single year with the Cleveland Browns, but the 2019 season obviously left an impression on him. Seals-Jones played 14 games for the Browns, starting in three of them, and is still talking about how much fun he had.

Appearing on the BIGPLAY Cleveland Show, Seals-Jones talked about his period with Cleveland and had nothing but great things to say.

“The facility is great, the food was great. The atmosphere. As far as the team, every team goes through things, up and downs throughout the year. As far as a player, I enjoyed it. I loved it. I loved every part of my time in Cleveland,” Seals-Jones said.

Seals-Jones became a surprise contributor for the Browns during his year there, and had 229 yards receiving. He also brought in four touchdowns.

When the 2019 season began, the Browns had several options at tight end, and it wasn’t clear how much time Seals-Jones would get on the field. But injuries became a problem, and Seals-Jones was given a chance to show what he was capable of.

Thankfully for him, Browns coach Freddie Kitchens had witnessed Seals-Jones years before when they were both with the Arizona Cardinals. Kitchens was the running backs coach at the time, and he was impressed by the young Seals-Jones.

Ironically, Seals-Jones was on the Browns with new head coach Todd Monken. Monken was the Browns’ offensive coordinator in 2019, but he left the following season.

That means that Seals-Jones may have some insight about what the Browns can expect now that Monken has stepped into the HC role. Seals-Jones was a part of four teams during his five years in the NFL, and he still holds a special place in his heart for the Browns.

The team may not have achieved a lot of success, but it sounds like the vibes were great that year.

