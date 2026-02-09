Insider Believes Myles Garrett Can Accomplish Historic Feat

Myles Garrett put together a historic season, claiming the single-season sack record and earning his second Defensive Player of the Year award. Even so, that does not mean he is anywhere close to finished.

That belief was shared by Mary Kay Cabot, who discussed Garrett’s outlook for next season while appearing on the Orange and Brown Talk. According to Cabot, Garrett is not slowing down at all and is already focused on adding even more sacks to his resume next year.

Cabot went a step further, suggesting that Myles Garrett could realistically win Defensive Player of the Year again. If he were to do so, it would tie him for the most DPOY awards in NFL history.

For a player who has already accomplished so much, Garrett appears motivated by the idea that his best football may still be ahead of him.

“He is showing no signs of slowing down, and he can win it again. He can go out there and win it again next year, and I think he’s going to be on a tear to do that,” Cabot said.

“He had 25 [sacks] written on his wrist tape, and he wants 25. So I think he’s going to be on another mission to do that and to get his third NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, which would tie him for most in the NFL,” she added.

Time to start planning for Myles Garrett's third DPOY? The #Browns top rusher might just be getting started.@MaryKayCabot, @AshleyBastock42 & @dan_labbe talked about it on Friday's pod here: https://t.co/zmOxNnUlR3 pic.twitter.com/OQWOIFB5zx — Orange and Brown Talk (@orangebrowntalk) February 9, 2026

Garrett is currently sitting at 125.5 sacks for his entire career, which ranks him 20th on the list of all-time sack leaders. But if he keeps playing like this, he could climb up the list and get closer to matching or surpassing Bruce Smith, who has the most with 200 career sacks.

If Garrett continues to rack up numbers like this, then another DPOY is very likely. If he breaks his own record and hits 25 sacks in a season, he will make a case as one of the best defensive players the league has ever seen.

That is music to the ears of Browns fans and should be a blessing for the incoming defensive coordinator.

