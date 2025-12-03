Former Browns WR Signs With Broncos

The Cleveland Browns are known for a lot of attributes, and unfortunately for fans, a lot of them are negative. This team has had struggles with head coaches, quarterbacks, and draft strategy in general.

One of their biggest draft weaknesses has been at the wide receiver position, not seeming to have much luck at the position. For instance, their first-round pick in 2016, Corey Coleman, was supposed to be the next franchise star at wideout, but he only lasted two years with the team.

They’ve also had several other talented young players join the roster, but none of them have made a lasting impact, at least over the past decade. When the draft doesn’t work out, teams try to trade for players, hoping they can take an already-established athlete and turn them into something greater on their roster.

The Browns tried this with Elijah Moore, trading a second-round pick for him in 2023. While Moore had his two best NFL seasons with the Browns, his most productive year was in 2023, when he racked up 640 yards.

Moore left the Browns after 2024, however, and had a quick stint with the Buffalo Bills before signing a deal with the Denver Broncos’ practice squad, as Tom Pelissero recently noted on X.

“Veteran WR Elijah Moore is signing to the Broncos practice squad, per source. Now on his fourth team in five NFL seasons, Moore has 209 career catches for 2,274 yards and nine TDs,” Pelissero wrote.

Moore is one of the latest younger players to join the Browns, have a bit of success, and leave just as quickly as they came. He was never slated to be a franchise star or their answer at the position for the foreseeable future, but he did fill an important roster spot.

The Browns are hoping Jerry Jeudy can be that guy for them moving forward, but with a lot of other pass-catching holes to fill, this team has its work cut out for them in 2026 and beyond.

